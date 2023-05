Harris Ready For Start Of X’s Season

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS ARE SET TO OPEN THE 2023 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION REGULAR SEASON FRIDAY EVENING AT MERCY FIELD AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS.

CENTERFIELDER CHASE HARRIS IS A KEY VETERAN READY FOR A NEW SEASON OF BASEBALL:

HARRIS1 OC……TO BE DIFFERENT. :08

HARRIS IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THIS YEAR’S X’S TEAM AND HOPES TO HAVE A REBOUND YEAR AFTER DEALING WITH THUMB INJURIES LAST SEASON:

HARRIS2 OC…..THE RIGHT WAY. :29

HARRIS IS ONE OF ONLY A FEW RETURNEES FROM LAST YEAR’S CLUB, BUT HE SAYS THE NEW TEAM IS ALL IN ON PLAYING HARD AND HAVING A WINNING SEASON:

HARRIS3 OC……..BUNCH OF GAMES HERE. :16

THE FIRST PITCH FRIDAY IS AT 7 O5 AND YOU WILL HEAR ALL THE EXPLORERS GAMES AGAIN THIS SEASON ON KSCJ.