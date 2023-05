FEENSTRA VOTES TO SECURE THE SOUTHERN BORDER

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS AMONG HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED FOR AND PASSED, THE SECURE THE BORDER ACT OF 2023 THURSDAY.

FEENSTRA SAYS SINCE PRESIDENT BIDEN TOOK OFFICE, MORE THAN 5 MILLION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAVE CROSSED OUR BORDER AND OVER 14,000 POUNDS OF FENTANYL HAVE BEEN APPREHENDED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT.

FEENSTRA SAYS HOUSE REPUBLICANS PROMISED TO COUNTER PRESIDENT BIDEN’S BORDER CRISIS WITH SERIOUS PROPOSALS TO PROTECT OUR FAMILIES AND THIS VOTE KEEPS THAT PROMISE..

THE SECURE THE BORDER ACT WOULD MAINTAIN TITLE 42, FULLY FUND OUR BORDER PATROL AGENTS AND FINISH THE WALL ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON ALSO VOTED FOR THE MEASURE