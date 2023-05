TWO DEAD FOLLOWING SOUTH DAKOTA PURSUIT

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND A THIRD PERSON IS INJURED FOLLOWING A PURSUIT NEAR YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SOUTH DAKOTA TROOPER ATTEMPTED TO STOP A CAR TRAVELING OVER 100 MPH ON HIGHWAY 50 IN CLAY COUNTY AROUND 10 A.M.

THE PURSUIT CONTINUED TOWARDS THE YANKTON CITY LIMIT ON THAT HIGHWAY AND ENDED WHEN THE CAR STRUCK A SEMI PULLING A TRAILER.

TWO PEOPLE INSIDE THE CAR WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AND THE THIRD WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THE THREE OCCUPANTS OF THE CAR HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.