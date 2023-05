ROSECRANCE JACKSON RECOVERY BREAKS GROUND ON NEW FACILITY

THE ROSECRANCE JACKSON RECOVERY CENTER ON WEST 4TH STREET IS EXPANDING.

A GROUNDBREAKING WAS HELD WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR A NEW RECREATION BUILDING AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS AT THE FACILITY LOCATED AT 3500 WEST 4TH STREET.

SALLY DRAPER IS THE ROSECRANCE FOUNDATION DIRECTOR:

ROSE1 OC………..A CHAPEL. :12

DRAPER SAYS THE NEW AMENITIES WILL GIVE YOUTH BEING TREATED FOR ADDICTION AT THEIR FACILITY A BETTER SETTING TO RECOVER:

ROSE2 OC……..SAFELY. :27

SHE SAYS FUNDRAISING IS UNDERWAY WITH TWO LOCAL BUSINESSPEOPLE SPEARHEADING THE CAMPAIGN:

ROSE3 OC…OUR CAMPAIGN. :13

DRAPER SAYS ROSECRANCE SERVES MORE THAN JUST THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

ROSE4 OC……..OWN COMMUNITY. :19

SHE SAYS THE RECREATIONAL BUILDING WILL ALSO BE USED FOR COMMUNITY MEETINGS AND TEAM BUILDING EFFORTS.