ONAWA WOMAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

AN ONAWA, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING IN AN APARTMENT IN THAT CITY.

MONONA COUNTY AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THE REPORTED STABBING JUST BEFORE 2 A.M. WHEN A MALE VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS 32-YEAR-OLD DEREK WEBSTER JR. WAS BROUGHT TO THE BURGESS HEALTH CENTER IN ONAWA WITH A CHEST WOUND.

WEBSTER WAS THEN AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE IN SIOUX CITY WHERE HE WAS REPORTED IN STABLE CONDITION.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF AND THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAVE ARRESTED 30-YEAR-OLD INESSA LYONS, WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT LYONS TOLD AUTHORITIES WEBSTER HAD ARGUED WITH HER IN THE APARTMENT ABOUT TAKING HIM TO A STORE TO BUY ALCOHOL.

SHE REFUSED AND ALLEGEDLY STABBED HIM AT THE RESIDENCE.

THE VICTIM AND SUSPECT ARE IN A RELATIONSHIP AND INITIALLY TOLD AUTHORITIES THEY WERE AT A BAR WHERE A WHITE MALE ON A MOTORCYCLE STABBED WEBSTER.

UPDATED 4:15 P.M. 5/10/23

Photo by CBS-14