BRANSTAD & GRASSLEY SAY CHINA IS IMPACTING CLIMATE CHANGE

FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR AND U-S AMBASSADOR TO CHINA TERRY BRANSTAD OFFERED HIS PERSPECTIVE ON CHINA AND CLIMATE CHANGE TO U.S. SENATORS AT A FEDERAL BUDGET COMMITTEE HEARING TODAY (WEDNESDAY),

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY INVITED BRANSTAD TO SPEAK AND SAYS CHINESE INDUSTRY IS CONTINUING TO IGNORE WARNINGS FROM SCIENTISTS ABOUT THE LOOMING RAMIFICATIONS OF POLLUTING THE ENVIRONMENT.

BRANSTAD USED CHINA’S ATTITUDE ABOUT GASOLINE AS AN EXAMPLE OF HOW THEY POLLUTE THE ENVIRONMENT:

GRASSLEY NOTES THERE ARE MANY LARGE AND POPULOUS NATIONS AROUND THE GLOBE WHO ARE CONTRIBUTING TO THE SPECTER OF CLIMATE CHANGE:

WHILE CHINA IS IN THE PROCESS OF PUTTING POLICIES IN PLACE THAT WOULD MITIGATE SOME OF THE IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE, INCLUDING A FOCUS ON ENDING THE USE OF COAL, GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE.