STUDENT GAMBLING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY (Update)

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION SAYS IT IS INVOLVED IN AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION CONCERNING SPORTS WAGERING INVOLVING INDIVIDUALS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

AT THIS TIME, NO CRIMINAL CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AND NO FURTHER INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED.

THE DCI SAYS IT WILL WORK COOPERATIVELY WITH THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION CONCERNING ANY POTENTIAL REGULATORY VIOLATIONS.

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA SAYS AT LEAST 26 CURRENT ATHLETES ARE INVOLVED IN A SPORTS BETTING INVESTIGATION, INCLUDING IN BASEBALL, FOOTBALL, MEN’S BASKETBALL, MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD, AND WRESTLING.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SAYS AT LEAST 15 PLAYERS ACROSS FOOTBALL, WRESTLING, AND TRACK ARE INVOLVED.

SPORTS GAMBLING IS LEGAL IN IOWA, BUT THE NCAA BANS PLAYERS FROM PARTICIPATING DUE TO CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.

Updated 4:29 p.m. 5/9/23