STUDENT GAMBLING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AT IOWA & ISU

AT LEAST 125 ATHLETES AND STAFF MEMBERS IN UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS ARE INVOLVED IN A SPORTS GAMBLING INVESTIGATION.

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA SAYS AT LEAST 26 CURRENT ATHLETES ARE INVOLVED IN THE SPORTS BETTING INVESTIGATION, INCLUDING IN BASEBALL, FOOTBALL, MEN’S BASKETBALL, MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD, AND WRESTLING.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SAYS AT LEAST 15 PLAYERS ACROSS FOOTBALL, WRESTLING, AND TRACK ARE INVOLVED.

SPORTS GAMBLING IS LEGAL IN IOWA, BUT THE NCAA BANS PLAYERS FROM PARTICIPATING DUE TO CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.