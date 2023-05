JUNIOR LEAGUE AWARDS MILDRED ANDERSON NON-PROFIT GRANTS

NINE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVED GRANTS FROM THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY TO HELP FUND PROGRAMS IN A PRESENTATION AT THE THE RE-MAX EXPERIENCE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SARAH MORGAN OF THE JUNIOR LEAGUE SAYS THE RECIPIENTS OF THE ANNUAL MILDRED ANDERSON GRANTS WERE CHOSEN FROM SEVERAL APPLICANTS:

JULIE CUNNINGHAM OF MAYFLOWER CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH ACCEPTED A GRANT FOR PROJECT GOOD NEIGHBOR WHICH HELPS PEOPLE WITH FOOD INSECURITY:

OTHER GRANT RECIPIENTS INCLUDED THE ART CENTER ASSOCIATION OF SIOUX CITY, BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S AUTISM SPECTRUM PROGRAM, LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICE’S BED INITIATIVE, AND FOOD SUPPORT PROGRAMS FOR THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE, SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER, ST. LUKE’S COLLEGE OF NURSING, ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, AND THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP.