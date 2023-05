JASON JONES PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN CEDAR COUNTY MURDER CASE

A SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE MURDERS OF FOUR LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS LAST AUGUST HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO ALL CHARGES IN THE CASE IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES HAS ENTERED NOT GUILTY PLEAS TO FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.

JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD AT TWO HOMES IN LAUREL AND THEN SETTING FIRE TO BOTH RESIDENCES LAST AUGUST 4TH.

HE FACES UP TO LIFE IN PRISON OR THE DEATH PENALTY IF CONVICTED.

HIS WIFE CARRIE IS ALSO FACING MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES IN THE CASE.