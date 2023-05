ERNST SAYS BORDER CRISIS IS ABOUT TO WORSEN

IOWA U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE SOUTHERN BORDER WILL GO FROM CRISIS TO CATASTROPHE WHEN TITLE 42, WHICH ALLOWS FOR THE EXPEDITED REMOVAL OF MIGRANTS WHO HAVE ILLEGALLY ENTERED THE COUNTRY, EXPIRES THIS WEEK.

SHE SAYS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS EXPECTED TO SKYROCKET AND BORDER COMMUNITIES ARE ALREADY BRACING FOR IMPACT:

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS SENDING 1500 TROOPS TO THE BORDER, BUT THEY WILL BE USED FOR ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES, NOT PREVENTATIVE MEASURES:

ERNST HAS RENEWED HER CALL TO HAVE BORDER STATES FINISH BUILDING A WALL WITH UNUSED MATERIALS THAT ARE STILL BEING STORED IN THOSE STATES AT A COST OF $50 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR:

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAS JOINED ERNST IN PROPOSING THE BUILD IT ACT.

BOTH ARIZONA AND TEXAS HAVE INITIATED STATE ACTION TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR SECTIONS OF THE BORDER WALL.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEWS.