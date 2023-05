TEXAS PASTOR BEGINS G-O-P PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

A TEXAS PASTOR AND BUSINESSMAN IS THE LATEST REPUBLICAN TO ANNOUNCE HE IS SEEKING THE G-O-P NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT.

RYAN BINKLEY OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF HIS CAMPAIGN LAST WEEK:

BINKLEY SEES A LACK OF COOPERATION AND WILLINGNESS TO COMPROMISE BETWEEN THE LEFT AND RIGHT AS ONE OF THE BIGGEST OBSTACLES FACING OUR COUNTRY:

BEING FROM TEXAS, BINKLEY SEES THE CRISIS AT THE BORDER AS A CAUSE OF MANY OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST PROBLEMS:

HE SAYS THE ECONOMY IS A MESS WITH THE HIGH COST OF LIVING AND A WEAK JOB MARKET TAKING A TOLL ON YOUNG PEOPLE IN PARTICULAR, WHO ARE FRUSTRATED WITH THOSE PROBLEMS:

BINKLEY WAS FLYING FROM TEXAS TO DES MOINES MONDAY TO BEGIN MEETING WITH IOWANS THIS WEEK AND HEAR THEIR CONCERNS AND SHARE HIS VIEWS WITH THEM.