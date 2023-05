SIOUX CITY POLICE TO COVER CRUISER FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WANT YOU TO HELP COVER ONE OF THEIR CRUISERS WITH STICKERS ON MAY 16TH.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS IT’S GOING TO BE A FUN WAY TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS EFFORT:

STICKER2 OC…….ON THE SQUAD CAR. :22

SGT. GILL SAYS THEY HOPE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE COVERED WITH STICKERS BY THE END OF THE NIGHT AND SAYS THERE’S ALSO ANOTHER WAY YOU CAN HELP:

STICKER3 OC……SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA. :10

THE CRUISER WILL BE PARKED AT THE SIOUX CITY TEXAS ROADHOUSE ON MAY 16TH FROM AROUND 3 P.M. UNTIL 10:30 P.M. A WEEK FROM TUESDAY.