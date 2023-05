FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR SOUTH SIOUX COUNCILMAN

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN HAS PASSED AWAY AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS.

84-YEAR-OLD JOHN SANDERS SR, WHO WAS ALSO A FORMER CITY POLICE OFFICER AND BUSINESSMAN, DIED THURSDAY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS SANDERS MADE A BIG IMPACT IN THE CITY IN MANY WAYS:

SANDERS JOINED THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IN 1968 AND EVENTUALLY BECAME A CAPTAIN AND SERVED AS ACTING POLICE CHIEF.

HE RETIRED AFTER 27 YEARS AND WAS HIRED BY THE U.S. MARSHAL SERVICE AS A CONTRACT DEPUTY FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA FOR 18 YEARS.

SANDERS WAS ELECTED TO THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SIX TIMES AND SERVED 24 YEARS TO THE PRESENT.

HE WAS ALSO THE OWNER OF JOHN’S PANCAKE COMPANY FOR 44 YEARS WHERE HE WOULD SERVE PANCAKES FOR MANY CAUSES AND ORGANIZATIONS SUCH AS SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY.

A MEMORIAL MASS FOR SANDERS WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, AT 10:30 A.M. AT ST. MICHAEL’S CATHOLIC CHURCH IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

VISITATION WILL BE MONDAY MAY 8TH FROM 5:00-7:00 P.M. AT MOHR & BECKER-HUNT FUNERAL HOME WITH A PRAYER SERVICE AT 7:00 P.M.