EAST HIGH SENIOR NAMED ROTARY STUDENT OF THE YEAR

SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH SENIOR LIDYA TADESSE HAS BEEN NAMED THE ROTARY CLUB OF SIOUX CITY’S STUDENT OF THE YEAR.

SHE WILL BE HONORED DURING THE ROTARY CLUB MEETING NEXT MONDAY, MAY 15TH AT NOON IN THE MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMMUNITY ROOM.

TADESSE WAS CHOSEN FROM ALL THE PREVIOUS ROTARY CLUB STUDENTS OF THE MONTH DURING THIS PAST ACADEMIC YEAR.

SHE WILL RECEIVE A MONETARY AWARD, AND A DONATION WILL BE MADE IN HER NAME TO A LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION.

TADESSE HAS A 4.47 GPA, RANKING FIRST IN HER CLASS.

SHE HAS RECEIVED THE BORLAUG SCHOLAR, NATIONAL AFRICAN-AMERICAN RECOGNITION, AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION AND DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN AWARDS.

SHE IS ALSO PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CLUB AND IS A CLASS MENTOR FOR MENTORS IN VIOLENCE PREVENTION, PLUS IS A DISTRICT OFFICER IN IOWA YOUTH CONGRESS AND SERVES ON THE MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION.

LIDYA PLANS TO ATTEND HARVARD UNIVERSITY IN THE FALL.