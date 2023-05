AUNT OF DUNES MURDER VICTIM UPSET WITH INVESTIGATION

THE AUNT OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN WHO WAS FOUND MURDERED IN HER APARTMENT ON APRIL 25TH IS EXPRESSING FRUSTRATION ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OF HER NIECE’S DEATH.

WANITA TWITO CALLED KSCJ’S OPEN LINE MONDAY TO ASK FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING THE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO ANTONIO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF BEARDSHEAR, WHO HE FATHERED A SON WITH.

TWITO SAYS HER FAMILY STILL DOES NOT UNDERSTAND WHY SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES TOOK SEVERAL DAYS TO PUBLICLY ISSUE THE NANME AND DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT AFTER THEY FOUND BEARDSHEAR’S BODY:

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JORDAN BEARDSHEAR SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT INJURIES TO HER NECK, THROAT AND BODY FROM STAB WOUNDS.

THE D-C-I STATED FOR SEVERAL DAYS THAT NO ARRESTS HAD BEEN MADE, BUT THE PUBLIC WAS NOT IN ANY DANGER.

TWITO SAYS AUTHORITIES KNEW CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WORKED AT TYSON IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, BUT MADE NO IMMEDIATE EFFORT TO GO FIND HIM:

BLOOD STAINED CLOTHING WAS FOUND AT THE SUSPECT’S RESIDENCE AFTER THE ALLEGED MURDER AND CASTELLANOS-ROSALES CALLED BEARDSHEAR’S MOTHER AROUND 10 P.M. THAT NIGHT TO COME AND PICK UP THE ONE YEAR OLD CHILD.

TWITO SAYS HE WENT TO TYSON THE NEXT MORNING BUT LEFT HIS JOB AFTER A CALL CAME INTO HIM AT WORK:

TWITO BELIEVES CASTELLANOS-ROSALES MAY HAVE GONE BACK TO GUATEMALA, WHERE HIS MOTHER LIVES:

TWITO SAYS FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION THAT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF THE SUSPECT.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY IS ADVISING CITIZENS TO NOT APPROACH CASTELLANOS-ROSALES AS HE IS CONSIDERED DANGEROUS, AND TO CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY WITH ANY INFORMATION.