MUSEUM AWARDS 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS

A RECEPTION AND AWARDS CEREMONY TO HONOR THE CREATIVITY OF 96 LOCAL FOURTH-GRADE STUDENTS TOOK PLACE OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE AWARDS WERE PRESENTED BY MAYOR PRO TEM DAN MOORE AND MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSENAT THE 32ND ANNUAL SIOUX CITY 4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS.

BLUE RIBBONS WERE RECEIVED BY ALL THE EXHIBIT PARTICIPANTS WHOSE WORKS HAVE BEEN ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS.

A TOTAL OF 940 STUDENTS CREATED MODELS AND POSTERS BASED ON SIOUX CITY’S

PAST AND PRESENT.