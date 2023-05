THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAVE RECEIVED SEVERAL REPORTS OF PEOPLE RECEIVING PHONE CALLS FROM SOMEONE CLAIMING TO BE A MEMBER OF THE POLICE OR SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON AN “URGENT MATTER.”

THE CALLER THEN TELLS THE PERSON THEY HAVE AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT.

THESE ARE SCAM CALLS.

DO NOT PROVIDE ANY UNKNOWN CALLER WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION, BANKING INFORMATION—AND DON’T SEND ANY MONEY, CASH CARDS, ETC.