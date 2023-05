DAKOTA CITY HONORS FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS

THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT PAID TRIBUTE TO THREE FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS IN A BELLS ACROSS AMERICA SERVICE ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT THEIR FIRE HALL.

THE DAKOTA CITY SERVICE WAS HELD IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND HELD EACH YEAR IN EMMITSBURG, MARYLAND.

THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT MEMBERS PAID TRIBUTE TO CAPTAIN ANDY ZALME, CAPTAIN ERIC SPECK, AND FIREFIGHTER LOWELL SATTERWHITE BY RINGING BELLS.

ZALME WAS ALSO RECOGNIZED AT THE NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL IN OCTOBER 2016,

SPECK AND SATTERWHITE WERE RECOGNIZED IN OCTOBER 2017.

CLINT RASMUSSEN, DAKOTA CITY FIRE CHIEF. SAID IT WAS A WAY TO HONOR AND REMEMBER DAKOTA CITY’S THREE FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE IN SERVING THEIR COMMUNITY.