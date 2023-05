USD TO GRADUATE OVER 2100 STUDENTS

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA WILL HONOR OVER 2,100 GRADUATING STUDENTS AT THEIR 2023 SPRING COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES SATURDAY IN THE SANFORD COYOTE SPORTS CENTER.

OVER 1,280 UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED DURING THE 9:30 A.M. UNDERGRADUATE CEREMONY.

AFTER THAT, OVER 865 GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL STUDENTS WILL BE RECOGNIZED DURING THE 2:30 P.M. GRADUATE CEREMONY.

BOTH CEREMONIES WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON THE USD WEBSITE.

THIS YEAR’S COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS WILL BE DELIVERED BY BOB SUTTON, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF AVERA HEALTH.