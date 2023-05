SOUTH SIOUX STUDENTS HOME BUILDING SKILLS SHOWCASED WITH NEW HOUSE

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY ARE NEARING COMPLETION OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF A THREE BEDROOM HOUSE THAT WILL THEN BE SOLD BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS IT’S THE SECOND HOME THAT STUDENTS HAVE BUILT:

SSCHOUSE1 OC…..EDUCATOR. :26

STROM SAYS THE PROJECT HAS PROVIDED REAL WORLD EXPERIENCE FOR THE STUDENTS WHO WORK AND LEARN FROM BUSINESS PARTNERS HELPING TO BUILD THE HOME:

SSCHOUSE2 OC……….PASSION FOR. :20

LOGAN KOLKER IS ONE OF THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS BUILDING THE HOME, AND HAS BEEN WORKING ON IT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE SCHOOL YEAR DURING 1ST AND 2ND PERIODS:

SSCHOUSE3 OC…BIT OF EVERYTHING. :11

FELLOW STUDENT ROMAN GARCIA HAD PREVIOUSLY WORKED CONSTRUCTION WITH HIS BROTHER, AND WAS EAGER TO TAKE PART IN THE HOMEBUUILDING EFFORT:

SSCHOUSE4 OC………BUILDING THIS HOUSE. :10

LUCIANO RAMIREZ SAYS WITH WHAT HE HAS LEARNED IN BUILDING THE HOME, HE WOULD CONSIDER A CAREER AS A SKILLED TRADESMAN:

SSCHOUSE5 OC…….CONTINUING THIS. :07

WHEN COMPLETED, THE HOME WILL BE MARKETED WITH THE HELP OF A LOCAL REALTOR.

THE THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM HOME IS ON A CORNER LOT LOCATED AT 1500 AUTUMN OLIVE LANE, JUST ACROSS FROM HARNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OFF OF ARBOR DRIVE.