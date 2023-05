ROUNDS SAYS CONGRESS MAY ACT TO BAN TIKTOK

THERE ARE SEVERAL BILLS CURRENTLY CIRCULATING IN CONGRESS THAT WOULD EITHER RESTRICT OR BAN THE USE OF TIK TOK IN THE U.S.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS TIK TOK USERS CANNOT PROTECT THEIR PRIVACY.

ROUNDS SAYS ALL THE INFORMATION ON TIK TOK CAN BE USED BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT:

ROUNDS SAYS THE CHINESE HAVE REASONS TO COLLECT ALL THAT INFORMATION;

SOME STATES ARE PASSING LAWS TO RESTRICT THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BY KIDS YOUNGER THAN THIRTEEN.