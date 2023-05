NOEM BANS STATE USE OF ANOTHER CHINESE COMPANY

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING TENCENT HOLDING, LTD FOR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, EMPLOYEES, AND CONTRACTORS USING STATE DEVICES.

TENCENT IS A CHINA-BASED TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA CONGLOMERATE AND IS ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST COMPANIES.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY IT POSES SIMILAR CYBERSECURITY RISKS TO SOUTH DAKOTA AS BYTE DANCE AND TIKTOK.

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA STARTED THE MOVEMENT TO BAN TIKTOK ON GOVERNMENT DEVICES AND SHE IS EXTENDING THAT BAN TO TENCENT AND OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES THAT ARE THREATS TO OUR SECURITY.