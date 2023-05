NAIG ANNOUNCES LOCAL EXPANSION OF WATER QUALITY INITIATIVE

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS A SUCCESSFUL WATER QUALITY INITIATIVE DEMONSTRATION PROJECT IN SOUTHWEST IOWA IS EXPANDING INTO FIVE MORE IOWA COUNTIES, INCLUDING WOODBURY, IDA, CARROLL, GUTHRIE AND CHEROKEE.

NAIG MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY DURING AN EVENT IN CHEROKEE.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE WILL WORK WITH FARMERS AND LANDOWNERS TO USE PRECISION AG TOOLS TO IDENTIFY, BUILD AND EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES FOR FORAGE-BASED CROPS WHERE ROW CROPS ARE LESS PROFITABLE.

SINCE 2016, WHEN THE PROJECT LAUNCHED IN TAYLOR AND PAGE COUNTIES, 32,500 ACRES OF COVER CROPS HAVE BEEN PLANTED, 5,200 ACRES OF CROPLAND HAVE BEEN CONVERTED TO FORAGE-BASED SYSTEMS, AND 32 GRADE STABILIZATION STRUCTURES HAVE BEEN CONSTRUCTED.

THE PRACTICES REDUCE SOIL EROSION AND IMPROVE WATER QUALITY.