INPUT WANTED FOR WEST 4TH TRAFFIC STUDY

SIOUX CITY WANTS RESIDENTS TO WEIGH IN ON DRIVING ALONG THE STRETCH OF WEST 4TH STREET FROM HAMILTON BOULEVARD TO WAR EAGLE PARK ENDING AT FIELDCREST DRIVE.

THE CITY HAS STARTED AN ONLINE SURVEYTHAT WILL BE USED TO EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY ON THAT AREA OF WEST 4TH.

THE SURVEY WITH AN INTERACTIVE MAP IS OPEN FOR INPUT NOW THROUGH MAY 21ST AT

https://rebrand.ly/West-4th-Street

THE STUDY TEAM WILL ALSO REVIEW CRASH HISTORY AND TRAFFIC DATA TO DEVELOP RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE CITY FOR FUTURE IMPROVEMENTS TO THAT PORTION OF WEST 4TH.