Montgomery & X’s Prepare For 2023 Home Opener

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS WILL OPEN THE 2023 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION SEASON ON MAY 12TH AT HOME AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS.

STEVE MONTGOMERY IS BACK AS MANAGER FOR HIS 9TH SEASON WITH THE X’S, WHICH BEGAN THEIR PRACTICES THIS WEEK:

MONTGOMERY’S TEAMS TRADITIONALLY RUN AGGRESSIVELY AND MANUFACTURE RUNS AND THIS YEAR WILL PROBABLY BE SIMILAR:

MONTGOMERY ALSO HAS A NEW GENERAL MANAGER, TOM BACKEMEYER, TO WORK WITH THIS YEAR AND A NEW LOOK TO LEWIS AND CLARK PARK:

KSCJ WILL AGAIN CARRY THE EXPLORERS GAMES THIS SEASON. YOU WILL HEAR MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON IN THE DAYS AHEAD LEADING UP TO THE MAY 12TH OPENER.