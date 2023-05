IOWA GOP MAJORITY PASSES PRIORITY ISSUES AS SESSION ENDS

THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY IN THE JUST ADJOURNED IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION APPROVED A SERIES OF PRIORITIES LIKE STATE FUNDING FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES AND CURBS ON WHAT BOOKS ARE ALLOWED IN PUBLIC SCHOOL LIBRARIES,

A BIPARTISAN PROPERTY TAX RELIEF PLAN ALSO CLEARED THE LEGISLATURE THIS PAST WEEK AND SENATE G-O-P LEADER JACK WHITVER SAYS THOSE ISSUES WERE AT THE TOP OF THEIR LIST FOR 2023.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY BEGAN TALKING ABOUT SCHOOL CHOICE IN 2020 AND HE SAYS WITH 24 NEW REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE THIS YEAR, THE PLAN CAME TOGETHER.

DEMOCRATS SAY REPUBLICANS LEFT TWO BILLION DOLLARS IN THE TAXPAYER RELIEF FUND AND EVEN MORE TAX REVENUE REMAINS UNSPENT.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST SAYS IT COULD HAVE BEEN USED ON KEY PRIORITIES, LIKE WATER QUALITY.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS TO SIGN THE PROPERTY TAX CHANGES THAT PASSED THE LEGISLATURE THIS WEEK WITH THE SUPPORT OF REPUBLICANS AND ALL DEMOCRATS EXCEPT FOR ONE.

LAWMAKERS SAY THE GOAL IS TO ENSURE THIS SPRING’S ASSESSMENTS DON’T LEAD TO MASSIVE PROPERTY TAX INCREASES IN SEPTEMBER OF NEXT YEAR.

