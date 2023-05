AIR MUSEUM PREPARES FOR SUMMER AVIATION PROGRAMS

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION IS PREPARING ITS SUMMER PROGRAMMING.

MUSEUM EDUCATION DIRECTOR SUZANNE BARTELS SAYS REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR 3RD THROUGH 5TH GRADERS TO TAKE PART IN THE TENNIS SHOES ON THE TARMAC PROGRAM IN LATE JUNE:

THE ONE DAY PROGRAM WILL BE OFFERED FOUR DIFFERENT DATES ON JUNE 21ST, 23RD, 28TH AND 30TH FROM 9 A.M UNTIL 3 P.M.

ANOTHER PROGRAM FOR OLDER KIDS IS THE JUNIOR PILOT CAMP.

SCOTT TAYLOR IS THE FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR FOR THAT TWO DAY CAMP:

THAT CAMP CONCLUDES WITH STUDENTS GOING ON AN AIRPLANE FLIGHT:

THE JUNIOR PILOT CAMP SESSIONS ARE JUNE 22ND AND 23RD FOR 8TH THROUGH 12TH GRADERS AND JUNE 29TH AND 30TH FOR 6TH AND 7TH GRADERS.

CALL THE AIR MUSEUM AT 252-5300 TO FIND OUT MORE OR GO ONLINE TO MIDAMERICA AIR MUSEUM DOT ORG.