FREEDOM PARK BEGINS NEW PAVING PROJECT

WORK IS UNDERWAY ON A MAJOR PAVING PROJECT AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

H-C-I CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN HIRED TO CONSTRUCT A HORSESHOE-SHAPED DRIVEWAY THAT WILL LEAD OFF OF VETERANS DRIVE AND UP TO THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER AND BACK TO VETERANS DRIVE.

THE PLANS CALL FOR A DROP-OFF AREA WITH SOME PARKING UP CLOSE TO THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER AS WELL AS THE FREEDOM ROCK.

ALSO INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT IS A NEW LARGER PARKING LOT.

THE PROJECT IS SUPPORTED BY FEDERAL FUNDS AWARDED TO THE PARK.

THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS ALSO PARTICIPATING IN THE FUNDING OF THE $700,000 PROJECT.

THE PAVING SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY OCTOBER 31ST.