FREE COMIC BOOKS FOR ALL ON SATURDAY

THIS SATURDAY IS THE BEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR FANS OF COMIC BOOKS OF SUPER HEROES AND CARTOON CHARACTERS.

KEVIN MCGARRY OF SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL FREE COMIC BOOK DAY AND A LOT WILL BE HAPPENING AT HIS STORE:

ACME1 OC……….A LOT OF FUN. :16

MCGARRY SAYS THERE ARE OVER 40 DIFFERENT TITLES BEING OFFERED BY COMIC BOOK COMPANIES THIS YEAR, WITH SOME LEADING INTO NEW STORYLINES INVOLVING YOUR FAVORITE SUPER HEROES:

ACME2 OC………REST OF THE STORY. :12

THERE’S SOME FUN BOOKS FOR YOUNGER READERS TOO:

ACME3 OC………A STAR WARS BOOK. :10

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY STARTS AT 11A.M. SATURDAY AND RUNS UNTIL 4 P.M. AT ACME COMICS AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.