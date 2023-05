DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED A MAN WHO DIED IN AN ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON TUESDAY.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS 52-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN RAMIREZ WAS OPERATING THE A-T-V WHEN IT ROLLED AND PINNED HIM BENEATH IT.

RAMIREZ WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED IN A FIELD NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 77 AND 164TH STREET.