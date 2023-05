SIOUX CITY’S TWO PORTABLE TRAFFIC CAMERAS ARE MOVING TO NEW LOCATIONS.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THEY WILL BE MOVED TO OTHER HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATIONS:

HUBERTY SAYS YOU WILL WANT TO SLOW DOWN ON THOSE STREETS BECAUSE THE FINE FOR SPEEDING IS COSTLY:

AGAIN, THE TWO NEW CAMERA LOCATIONS STARTING THURSDAY ARE THE 2700 BLOCK OF SOUTH LAKEPORT AND THE 3200 BLOCK OF LINCOLN WAY.