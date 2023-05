CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE CONSTRUCTION SITE THEFTS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING SOME BURGLARIES AND THEFTS THAT HAVE OCCURRED THIS PAST WEEK AT AN APARTMENT BUILDING CONSTRUCTION SITE.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN TWO INCIDENTS AT THE RIDGE APARTMENTS LOCATED IN THE 3800 BLOCK OF GLEN ELLEN ROAD, WITH THE FIRST OCCURRING SATURDAY:

GILL SAYS MORE THEFTS OCCURRED EITHER TUESDAY NIGHT OR EARLY WEDNESDAY:

SGT. GILL HAS A SUGGESTION TO HELP STOP THE THEFTS:

THE COMPANY ESTIMATES THE DAMAGE AND STOLEN PROPERTY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100,000. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE THEFTS MAY CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.

Photo by CBS-14