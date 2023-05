BATTLE OVER IOWA CAUCUSES CONTINUES

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS NOW PROPOSING THAT ITS 2024 CAUCUSES BE HELD ON THE SAME NIGHT AS THE IOWA G-O-P’S CAUCUSES.

THE PLAN CALLS FOR USING A MAIL-IN SYSTEM TO DETERMINE WHICH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE GETS THE MOST BACKING FROM IOWA DEMOCRATS.

THE PROPOSAL DOES NOT INDICATE WHEN THE RESULTS WOULD BE ANNOUNCED,

IT COULD BE A WAY FOR IOWA DEMOCRATS TO AVOID SANCTIONS FROM THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE FOR HOLDING CAUCUSES ON THE SAME NIGHT AS IOWA REPUBLICANS.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRWOMAN RITA HART SAYS SHE IS AWARE THERE ARE SOME CONCERNS:

CAUCUS1 OC……..CALENDAR CHAOS. :12

IN EARLY FEBRUARY, NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS DECIDED FIVE OTHER STATES WOULD GO FIRST IN VOTING FOR THE 2024 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION AND THE DATES FOR TWO OF THOSE EARLY STATE CONTESTS ARE STILL NOT SET.

MEANWHILE, REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAVE A BILL THAT WOULD REQUIRE IN-PERSON PARTICIPATION IN BOTH PARTIES’ CAUCUSES.

SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ OF SCHLESWIG SAYS NEW HAMPSHIRE MAY SCHEDULE ITS PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY BEFORE IOWA’S CAUCUSES IF THE CAUCUSES AREN’T CONDUCTED IN PERSON.

CAUCUS2 OC……..THEIR OWN LAW.” :13

THE BILL WAS APPROVED BY THE IOWA HOUSE THIS WEEK AND IS LIKELY TO BE DEBATED IN THE IOWA SENATE THURSDAY.

FORMER IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN SCOTT BRENNAN, OF DES MOINES — A MEMBER OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE — SUGGESTS LITIGATION IS LIKELY IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW.

CAUCUS3 OC……..BY A COURT.” :06

IOWA DEMOCRATS SAY THEY ARE PROPOSING A MAIL-IN SYSTEM FOR 2024 AS A WAY TO ADDRESS COMPLAINTS THAT THE CAUCUSES ARE INACCESSIBLE TO WORKERS WHO CAN’T GET TIME OFF AND OTHERS WHO CANNOT ATTEND ON CAUCUS NIGHT.

