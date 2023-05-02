USHL Conference Championship Schedules

Matchups for the United States Hockey League Conference Championships have been determined following the conclusion of the Conference Semifinals.

In Western Conference action, the Anderson Cup Champion Fargo Force host the #3-seed Lincoln. Fargo advanced after earning a 2-0 series win over Tri-City. Lincoln earned a 2-0 series win over Waterloo.

#1 Fargo vs. #3 Lincoln

Game 1: Lincoln at Fargo (Thursday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 2: Lincoln at Fargo (Friday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 3: Fargo at Lincoln (Sunday, May 7 at 5:05 p.m. CST)

Game 4*: Fargo at Lincoln (Monday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 5*: Lincoln at Fargo (Thursday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Steel host second-seeded Youngstown. Chicago advanced on the heels of a 2-0 series win over Dubuque, while the Phantoms swept Cedar Rapids 2-0.

#1 Chicago vs. #2 Youngstown

Game 1: Youngstown at Chicago (Friday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 2: Youngstown at Chicago (Saturday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 3: Chicago at Youngstown (Monday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 4*: Chicago at Youngstown (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

Game 5*: Youngstown at Chicago (Thursday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. CST)

*if necessary

The last two rounds of the 2023 Clark Cup playoffs (conference finals and final) are both best-of-five series.

Clark Cup Playoffs Dates

USHL Clark Cup Final (best of five): May 13-23