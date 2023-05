STATE LAWMAKERS IN LINCOLN WILL START DEBATE ON NEBRASKA’S NEW TWO-YEAR BUDGET WEDNESDAY.

THE LEGISLATURE’S APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE APPROVED A PROPOSED BUDGET LAST WEEK.

IT INCLUDES A 100-MILLION DOLLAR GAP IN MONEY THAT’S AVAILABLE AND MONEY THAT’S PROPOSED TO BE SPENT IN TWO TAX CUT BILLS.

RIGHT NOW IT’S UNCLEAR WHAT STEPS LAWMAKERS WILL TAKE TO CLOSE THAT GAP.