GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS IS EXPANDING INTO VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE VERMILLION CHAMBER AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY JOINED GOODWILL FOR A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR A NEW STORE TO BE LOCATED AT 700 BOWER STREET.

THE VERMILLION STORE WILL BECOME GOODWILL’S 22ND STORE IN ITS FOUR-STATE REGION AND EMPLOY 12-14 PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY.

THIS YEAR, GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS IS ALSO CELEBRATING ITS 100TH YEAR AS A GOODWILL ORGANIZATION.