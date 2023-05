FORMER KINGSLEY POLICE CHIEF TO STAND TRIAL

THE FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF KINGSLEY, IOWA WILL STAND TRIAL ON STALKING AND MISCONDUCT CHARGES INVOLVING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND, THE WOMAN’S CURRENT BOYFRIEND AND HIS ROOMMATE.

JAMES DUNN WILL STAND TRIAL JULY 11TH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON 19 TOTAL CHARGES, INCLUDING SEVEN FELONY COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF INTELLIGENCE HISTORY DATA , TWO FELONY COUNTS OF STALKING WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, SEVEN COUNTS OF UNAUTHORIZED DISSEMINATION OF CRIMINAL HISTORY DATA, WHICH ARE AGGRAVATED MISDEMEANORS AND THREE COUNTS OF NON-FELONIOUS MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE, WHICH ARE SERIOUS MISDEMEANORS.

A PLEA HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MAY 1ST WAS CANCELLED AFTER THE ATTORNEYS INVOLVED IN THE CASE INFORMED THE COURT THAT NO PLEA AGREEMENT HAD BEEN REACHED.

DUNN RESIGNED AS POLICE CHIEF OF KINGSLEY AFTER BEING PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE EARLIER THIS YEAR.