COMPROMISE PASSED ON IOWA PROPERTY TAXES

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS APPROVED A COMPROMISE BILL DESIGNED TO LIMIT FUTURE PROPERTY TAX INCREASES.

MANY IOWANS SAW THE ASSESSED VALUE OF THEIR HOME OR FARMLAND RISE DRAMATICALLY THIS SPRING AND THOSE ASSESSMENTS WILL IMPACT PROPERTY TAXES DUE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2024.

SENATOR DAN DAWSON OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, SAYS THE BILL INCLUDES A FORMULA THAT REQUIRES CITIES AND COUNTIES TO LOWER PROPERTY TAX LEVIES NEXT YEAR.

PROPTAX14 OC……….LOCAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETS.” :05

DAWSON SAYS THE BILL IS PROJECTED TO SAVE IOWA PROPERTY OWNERS ABOUT 100 MILLION DOLLARS:

PROPTAX15 OC………..ONLY JUST BEGUN.” :07

THE BILL HIKES THE HOMESTEAD CREDIT FOR PROPERTY OWNERS WHO ARE 65 AND OLDER, PROVIDING RELIEF FOR AN ESTIMATED 200-THOUSAND IOWANS.

MORE THAN 100-THOUSAND IOWA VETERANS WILL GET A PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION

THAT’S DOUBLE THE CURRENT HOMESTEAD CREDIT FOR VETERANS.

REPRESENTATIVE BOBBY KAUFMANN FROM WILTON, SAYS THOSE ARE BIG MOVES FOR VETERANS AND OLDER IOWANS.

PROPTAX16 OC……..PROPERTY TAX RELIEF.” :17

THE BILL PASSED THE SENATE UNANIMOUSLY AND THEN PASSED THE HOUSE ON A 94-TO-ONE VOTE.

REPRESENTATIVE ELINOR LEVIN. A DEMOCRAT FROM IOWA CITY, WAS THE ONLY NO VOTE IN THE LEGISLATURE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE PACKAGE PROVIDES MUCH NEEDED PROPERTY TAX RELIEF AND LAYS THE GROUNDWORK FOR MORE REFORM IN THE FUTURE.

RADIO IOWA

……………………