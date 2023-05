BATTLE OVER FEDERAL DEBT ABOUT TO ESCALATE IN D.C.

THE U.S. SENATE IS NOW BECOMING INVOLVED IN DEALINGS OVER THE FEDERAL DEBT CEILING.

TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN HAS WARNED THE COUNTRY COULD FACE DEFAULT IF THE DEBT CEILING IS NOT RAISED BY JUNE FIRST.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS THEY ARE STARTING DISCUSSIONS WITH THE DEBT RESOLUTION PASSED BY THE HOUSE:

ROUNDS SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN AND SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER WILL NOW COUNTER WITH THEIR PROPOSAL:

THE PRESIDENT WILL MEET WITH MEMBERS OF THE HOUSE AND SENATE NEXT TUESDAY TO TALK ABOUT THE DEBT CEILING PROPOSAL.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS THE PRESIDENT WON’T LIKELY ACCEPT CHANGES FROM WHAT HE WANTS:

THE NATIONAL DEBT IS NOW AT JUST OVER THIRTY-ONE TRILLION DOLLARS.

Fox News & Jerry Oster contributed to this story