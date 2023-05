WARMING SHELTER NOW OPEN YEAR ROUND

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER CELEBRATED THEIR 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF SERVICE TO THE HOMELESS WITH A RIBBON CUTTING AT THEIR FACILITY ON MONDAY.

SHAYLA BECKER IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SHELTER, WHICH IS NOW GOING TO BE OPEN ALL YEAR:

BECKER SAYS EFFORTS ARE GETTING UNDERWAY TO REMODEL THE BUILDING, WHICH WAS NOT ORIGINALLY DESIGNED TO SERVE AS A SHELTER TO HOUSE PEOPLE:

THE WARMING SHELTER IS LOCATED AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET.