SEWER RATE INCREASE PASSED BY CITY COUNCIL

DESPITE STRENUOUS OBJECTION FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER AND AFFECTED BUSINESSES, THE CITY COUNCIL HAS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL TO AN INCREASE IN SEWER RATES FOR SIOUX CITY BUSINESSES AND RESIDENTS EFFECTIVE JULY 1ST.

THE RATE INCREASE WILL HELP FUND CONSTRUCTION OF UP TO 580 MILLION DOLLARS OF IMPROVEMENTS AT THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN HANDED OUT A PROPOSED PLAN OF ACTION TO COUNCIL MEMBERS TO AMEND THE 3RD READING TO HAVE NOT ONLY A RATE INCREASE, BUT A WORK GROUP OF VARIOUS ENTITIES TO MAKE SURE THE SCOPE OF THE PLANT IS NOT BEYOND WHAT THE CITY NEEDS:

THE CITY ATTORNEY EXPLAINED TO MCGOWAN THE PLAN OF ACTION COULD NOT BE INCLUDED IN AN AMENDED 3RD READING, JUST THE RATES WOULD BE.

MCGOWAN SAID THAT WOULD NOT BE ACCEPTABLE:

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE RESPONDED THAT THE PLANT IMPROVEMENTS FINAL DESIGN WAS LIKELY A YEAR AWAY:

THE DISCUSSION ESCALATED WITH NO COMPROMISE AVAILABLE BETWEEN WHAT THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY PROPOSED AND WHAT THE COUNCIL COULD VOTE ON:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 TO APPROVE THE SEWER RATE INCREASE WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT ABSENT FROM THE MEETING.

THAT MEANS RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SEWER RATES WILL RISE 20 PERCENT ON JULY 1ST AND 10% MORE THE FOLLOWING JULY 1ST.

THE INDUSTRIAL MAJOR USE SEWER RATES SUCH AS SEABOARD TRIUMPH WILL INCREASE 5% JULY 1ST AND ANOTHER 25% ON NEXT JANUARY 1ST, THEN 20% ON JULY 1ST OF 2024 AND 2025.