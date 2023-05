GILL HAULING TO BEGIN SWITCHING RESIDENT’S TRASH CONTAINERS

CUSTOMERS OF GILL HAULING WILL SEE SOME NEW COLLECTION BINS LEFT AT THEIR HOMES IN THE COMING DAYS.

THE COMPANY HAS BEGUN REPLACING BOTH GARBAGE AND RECYCLING CONTAINERS CITY WIDE.

THE PROCESS WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY TWO MONTHS TO COMPLETE.

EACH DAY, A PORTION OF THAT DAY’S COLLECTION CYCLE WILL HAVE THEIR GARBAGE AND RECYCLING CONTAINERS SWITCHED OUT WITH NEW CONTAINERS.

RESIDENTS MAY SEE AN INCREASE IN COLLECTION SERVICE STAFF IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD DURING THIS TRANSITION.

CONTACT GILL HAULING AT 712-279-0151 TO REQUEST A DIFFERENT SIZE COLLECTION BIN AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS.