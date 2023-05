FUNERAL SERVICES TO TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY FOR FLORA LEE

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR A LONG TIME COMMUNITY CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER AND EDUCATOR WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

69-YEAR-OLD FLORA LEE PASSED AWAY LAST THURSDAY, APRIL 27TH.

LEE BECAME THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN ELECTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY WHEN SHE WAS ELECTED TO THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD IN SEPTEMBER OF 1991.

SHE SERVED 12 YEARS ON THE SCHOOL BOARD AND ALSO HEADED THE LOCAL NAACP FOR MORE THAN A DECADE,

FLORA ALSO SPENT 20 YEARS WITH NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY AS AN EDUCATIONAL CONSULTANT AND SPECIAL EDUCATION STRATEGIST, AND WORKED WITH BOTH THE IOWA CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSION AND THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION.

SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 P.M. MAY 3RD AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER WITH REV. DR. ALBERT MOSLEY OFFICIATING.

VISITATION WITH THE FAMILY WILL BE TUESDAY, MAY 2ND FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. WITH A PRAYER SERVICE OFFICIATED BY DEACON ANDREW PEARSON AT 7:00 P.M. AT MEYER BROTHERS COLONIAL CHAPEL.