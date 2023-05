DUNES MURDER SUSPECT CONSIDERED DANGEROUS

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE STATE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING 39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES OF SIOUX CITY, IOWA, WHO IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR OF DAKOTA DUNES LAST WEEK.

ATTORNEY GENERAL JACKLEY IS ADVISING CITIZENS TO NOT APPROACH CASTELLANOS-ROSALES, WHO IS CONSIDERED DANGEROUS, AND TO CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY WITH ANY INFORMATION.

PRIOR TO THIS STATEMENT TODAY, AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE BEEN SAYING THERE WAS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.

AN ACTIVE NO-BOND ARREST WARRANT FOR MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CASTELLANOS-ROSALES.