ARREST WARRANT & CHARGES FILED IN DAKOTA DUNES DEATH

SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES HAVE ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A MAN CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN THE WELLINGTON APARTMENTS LAST WEDNESDAY MORNING.

39-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO ANTONIO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF JORDAN BEARDSHEAR ON TUESDAY, APRIL 25TH.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT CASTELLANOS-ROSALES WAS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH BEARDSHEAR THE PAST 12 MONTHS AND IS THE FATHER OF THEIR CHILD.

THE DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JORDAN BEARDSHEAR SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT INJURIES TO HER NECK, THROAT AND BODY FROM STAB WOUNDS.

BLOOD STAINED CLOTHING WAS FOUND AT THE SUSPECT’S RESIDENCE AFTER THE ALLEGED MURDER AND CASTELLANOS-ROSALES CALLED BEARDSHEAR’S MOTHER AROUND 10 P.M. THAT NIGHT TO COME AND PICK UP THE ONE YEAR OLD CHILD.

THE VICTIM’S AUNT HAS ESTABLISHED A “GO FUND ME” PAGE FOR JORDAN AND HER SON.

THE PAGE IS LISTED AS JORDAN AND MATEO.

THE D-C-I STATED LAST WEEK THAT NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE, BUT THE PUBLIC IS NOT IN ANY DANGER.

Updated 5:23p 5/1/23