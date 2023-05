SOUTH DAKOTA SNOWSTORMS TAKE HEAVY TOLL ON STATE BUDGET

WHILE MOST OF THE BLIZZARDS AND HEAVY SNOW MISSED SIOUX CITY THIS PAST WINTER, THAT WAS NOT THE CASE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THAT STATE HAD LOTS OF SNOW WHICH OFTEN CLOSED INTERSTATES AND ROADS FROM BORDER TO BORDER.

JOEL JUNDT, THE SECRETARY OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SAYS THEY BUSTED THEIR SNOW MOVING BUDGET:

THE STATE’S SNOWPLOWS AND OTHER VEHICLES ROLLED UP A LOT OF MILES TO ADD TO THE COST:

AND OF COURSE THAT MEANT THE FUEL USAGE JUMPED:

JUNDT SAYS THEY ISSUED FORTY EIGHT CLOSURES OF THE INTERSTATES IN SOUTH DAKOTA OVER THE WINTER MONTHS.

