SALVATION ARMY DEDICATES WESTERN PLAINS CAMP

THE SALVATION ARMY OFFICIALLY DEDICATED ITS NEWLY REVAMPED WESTERN PLAINS CAMP IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEAR CRYSTAL COVE ON SATURDAY.

THE FACILITY IS THE FORMER GOODWILL INDUSTRIES CAMP LOCATED ACROSS THE ROAD FROM MARTIN’S AIR FIELD AND SERVES THE TRI-STATE AREA.

THE SALVATION ARMY PURCHASED THE CAMP AFTER THEIR GENE EPPLEY CAMP NEAR THE OMAHA METRO AREA WAS DESTROYED BY FLOODING IN 2019.

REMODELING AND CONSTRUCTION EFFORTS AT THE NEW LOCATION HAVE BEEN TAKING PLACE SINCE THAT PURCHASE.

THE CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS INCLUDE THE LIVING QUARTERS MODERNIZED, A NEW LODGE/COMMONS AREA COMPLETED, A REFURBISHED SWIMMING POOL AND A BOAT HOUSE.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS WERE HELPED BY AN IMPACT MATCH GRANT AWARDED BY MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2022.

PHOTO PROVIDED