THE IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION IS GOING INTO OVERTIME.

STATE LAWMAKERS RETURN TO WORK (MONDAY), DESPITE APRIL 28TH MARKING THE SCHEDULED LAST DAY OF THE SESSION.

THE SENATE MADE PROGRESS ON BUDGET PROPOSALS LAST WEEK PASSING FIVE SPENDING BILLS AND SENDING THEM TO THE HOUSE.

IOWA’S LAWMAKERS ARE WORKING WITHOUT PAY NOW BECAUSE THEIR PER DIEM TO COVER EXPENSES RAN OUT LAST FRIDAY.

