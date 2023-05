FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN IDA COUNTY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN RURAL IDA COUNTY FRIDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A PICKUP TRUCK DRIVEN BY 33-YEAR-OLD COLTON CLAUSSEN OF SCHLESWEG, IOWA TRAVELING NORTH ON COUNTY ROAD L-51 CROSSED THE CENTER LINE FOR AN UNKNOWN REASON AND COLLIDED WITH A CAR DRIVEN BY 59-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL MEFFERD OF DENISON.

MEFFERD’S CAR WENT INTO A DITCH AND HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

CLAUSSEN’S PICKUP ROLLED AND LANDED UPRIGHT IN THE DITCH.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL.